New Solo footage reveals Star Wars Last Jedi Easter egg

New footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story contains an Easter egg from the recently released The Last Jedi.

But, be warned. If you blink, you really will miss it.

The Easter egg in question appears in a new promotional featurette for the film, which shows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) climbing into the Millennium Falcon, which is obviously nothing new.

However, watch really closely around the 25-second mark and you'll see Han hang up the same dice featured in The Last Jedi on his rear-view mirror.

The release of Solo follows the death of Harrison Ford's Han in 2016's The Force Awakens, with the dice in The Last Jedi acting as a fitting tribute for the fallen scavenger-turned-pilot.

Sob.

What do you call nostalgia, but for the future? We're not sure, but someone better come up with a name for that and fast.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Ranger Solo in China) follows the adventures of a young Han Solo (Ehrenreich).

The movie is directed by Ron Howard – who took over from Phil Lord and Chris Miller – and also stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Paul Bettany.

Donald Glover will take on the fan favourite role of Lando Calrissian in the movie too, and he's promised that it's going to be "a lot more fun" than previous Star Wars movies.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in cinemas on May 25.

