'Solo' is loaded with 'Star Wars' Easter eggs and in-jokes. Here are the best. (SPOILERS!)

Warning: In case you couldn't tell by the title, this story is loaded with spoilers for Solo.

After 41 years and nine movies, Solo: A Star Wars Story finally gives our favorite flyboy, Han Solo, his own adventure. But even as young Han (played by Alden Ehrenreich) blazes his own trail through that far, far away galaxy, Ron Howard‘s new film remains very much tethered to Star Wars mythology. Follow along as the Yahoo Entertainment team digs up the best Easter eggs and in-jokes hidden beneath the high-flying fun of Solo. — by Ethan Alter, Adam Lance Garcia and Nick Schager

Roll the dice

First glimpsed hanging in the Falcon’s cockpit in 1977’s A New Hope, Han’s golden dice used to be a relatively unknown Easter egg that only eagle-eyed fans knew about. Force Awakens director, J.J. Abrams, was one of those fans and intended to feature them in his 2015 blockbuster, depicting Han hanging the dice back after taking the ship from Rey and Finn. (Although that moment was cut from the theatrical release, the dice were later featured heavily in The Last Jedi.) At the time, The Force Awakens Visual Dictionary stated that Han used those dice to win the Falcon. Solo instead reveals that they’re the pilot’s good luck charm. In an early chase sequence, he hangs them up in the landspeeder that he and love interest Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) highjack. Later on, when they’re separated, he gives the dice to Qi’ra, not recovering them until the reunite year later in the lair of Crimson Dawn boss Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). By the end of the film, they’re hanging in the Falcon where they belong — although bad luck will inevitably find Han again anyway.

A name, and a blaster

When Alden Ehrenreich’s hero first appears in Solo: A Star Wars Story, he’s referred to only as Han. It’s not until he attempts to escape servitude aboard a star cruiser that he gets his surname “Solo” — a gift from an Imperial spaceport official who chooses the moniker because, as you might expect, Han is traveling alone. It’s a moment that carries echoes of the Ellis Island immigration experience on our own planet, where immigrants from far-flung corners of the world were often given new names by the authorities as they passed through into America. Han later acquires another signature part of his Solo persona — his iconic DL-44 blaster — from his mentor, Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson). Sitting around a campfire the night before carrying out the daring heist of a coaxium-filled train, Beckett presents his pupil with the laser pistol, which comes in handy during Han’s ensuing quest… including his fateful final showdown with his partner in smuggling.

March of the Stormtroopers

From doing laundry to pumping gas, everything seems cooler when “The Imperial March” plays underneath it. So it’s no wonder that the Imperial Army would want to use John Williams’s classic piece of music — also known as “Darth Vader’s Theme” — for their own purposes. While Han is evading capture in the Corellia spaceport, he’s distracted by screens that are playing Imperial recruitment advertisements scored to the familiar sounds of “dun dun dun dunta dun dunta dun.” Thanks to those ads and their killer theme, he enlists on the spot. Well, OK — there’s also the whole “trying not to get discovered and killed thing.”

Always let the Wookiee win (at holochess)