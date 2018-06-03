‘Solo’ Scruffy With $115M Overseas To Date; ‘Deadpool 2’ Retakes #1 & Nears $600M WW – International Box Office

UPDATE, WRITETRHU: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story continued its very bumpy ride this weekend with a sophomore session that was worth $30.3M at the international box office. That’s a 47% drop from last weekend’s launch of the Han Solo origins story when comparing the Friday-Sunday portions. While the hold is better than average, it was also aided by a lack of new competition as other titles had stayed away, expecting a much bigger bow versus the stalled start last frame.

However, the Millennium Falcon’s engine malfunction left plenty of room for the Merc with the mouth to climb back into the No. 1 spot on the overseas charts. Fox’s Deadpool 2 grossed $41.6M this session, including a strong opening in Japan. After three frames, the offshore cume is $344M for $598.6M global. Internationally, it’s running 3% behind its predecessor.

The overseas cume on Solo is now $115.3M for $264.2M worldwide. There were some decent holds in Europe which was down an overall 34%, and Japan is still to come on June 29. But with those Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom dinos about to roar this week, young Han, Chewie and Lando are looking at a final in the $180M-$200M range internationally — and that’s nothing to write home to Corellia about.

Last weekend, we looked closely at what clipped the flying ace’s wings, revealing a mix of sentiment concerning oversaturation, calendar position, negative residual karma from Last Jedi and a laissez-faire attitude on the part of moviegoers. The holds reflect that general audiences were not rushing out to see this Story — a shame because once people are in the seats, they’re having a good time — while families may have preferred to save up for a trip to Isla Nublar next weekend.

But don’t cry a river for Disney. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War dropped only 26% from last weekend internationally and has grossed $356.2M in China alone. The global cume to date of $1.965B means that $2B worldwide is in the realm of the possible, whereas just two weeks ago some were skeptical given the summer crush. Solo‘s plight looks to be Thanos’ pleasure.

There were a pair of films in China that rounded out the Top 5 on the international chart this weekend after Deadpool 2, Solo and Infinity War. Japanese franchise entry Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s Treasure Island took in $23.7M, although it was topped on Sunday by the holdover of local pic How Long Will I Love U which has now grossed $110M.

The dinosaurs and raptors won’t travel to the Middle Kingdom until June 15, but beginning on Wednesday June 6, Universal starts unveiling Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in an initial overseas rollout of 48 markets. Those will include France, Germany, Korea, Italy, Spain, Russia and the UK.

While this sequel is not expected to reach the then-record-breaking heights of the 2015 reboot, Universal has pulled out the stops on its international campaign to prime audiences for the T-Rex — and he should find audiences hungry to sink their teeth in after the disappointing debut of Solo.

Breakdowns on the films above and more have been updated below.

NEW

ADRIFT

STXinternational began rollout on Baltasar Kormakur’s sea-faring survival romance Adrift in offshore markets this weekend. The total launch was $350K from 352 locations in nine smaller markets. Major markets including Australia, Russia, the UK, Spain, France and Germany will hop on board over the next few weeks with the hope of working as counterprogramming during the World Cup. Recall that among star Shailene Woodley’s credits is fronting Fox’s The Fault In Our Stars which was one of the biggest winners of the 2014 soccer tournament.

That YA book had a massive built-in following, however, so comparisons are not exactly apples-to-apples, but it will be an interesting one to keep an eye on. Kormakur is a pro at filming on water and proved himself adept at disaster epics with 2015’s Everest. The reviews have so far been generally positive with a 71% RT score.

From RVK Studios, STXfilms, Lakeshore, Huayi Brothers and Ingenious, Adrift opened in Scandinavia with $101K from 202 locations. Norway was a No. 3 start, Sweden at No. 6 and Finland No. 4. Kormakur’s native Iceland was not in the opening suite.

Greece opened with $99K from 70 locations, which is 26% behind The Mountain Between Us, 114% ahead of The Shallows and 38% ahead of The Fault In Our Stars. Singapore was good for No. 4 with estimated $82K from 23 locations. That’s 176% ahead of The Mountain Between Us, 63% behind The Shallows and 180% ahead of Wild.

