Solo: A Star Wars Story reactions land, and it's good news

Following the star-studded premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday, the first reactions are now in.

And it could be time to breathe a sigh of relief, as it sounds like Ron Howard may have nailed it.

It also sounds like Donald Glover steals the show as the young Lando Calrissian.

The movie is the second spin-off from the Star Wars series, following 2016’s Rogue One, and finds Alden Ehrenreich playing the young smuggler Han Solo.

Though the production was somewhat fraught – Howard took over the directing duties after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired by Lucasfilm – it seems that the final result is ‘a blast’.

I figured if @DisneyStudios was willing to show 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' a few weeks before release it must be good and it absolutely is. Film is a blast and a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe. @RealRonHoward you did a great job. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/1pkWH2y6qE — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018





Another thing about 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' that really stood out are the action set pieces. They were GREAT and so well choreographed. Also thought Alden Ehrenreich was perfectly cast as Han Solo. Trust me entire cast was fantastic. Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/Sh5IC8qnSF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018





#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018





The first act of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY can be hit and miss clunky. But once Donald Glover's Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it's a whole lot of fun. (And those who've always wanted a Han and Chewbacca shower scene are in luck.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018





After seeing #SoloAStarWarsStory I can confirm one thing: bank on Lando: A Star Wars Story getting a green light by the end of the year. Donald Glover continues to be perfect. pic.twitter.com/ipjq0rcEtX — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) May 11, 2018





Solo: A Star Wars Story is a goddamn delight. It’s a non-stop adventure packed with way more emotion than your expecting. You’ll have a smile on your face the whole time and leave eager for more. pic.twitter.com/fOsF7Tr95L — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 11, 2018





Yes, I live and breathe @starwars. I know with each new one, I say it’s the greatest one ever. But #Solo delivers in every way. Funny, suspenseful, emotional, a truly epic origin story. If this film doesn’t make your heart happy, then just give up on watching movies. #kesselrun — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) May 11, 2018





Solo: A Star Wars Story is more of what I loved about Rogue One. Most real looking film in the franchise, and the best blaster actions scenes and vehicle chases. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) May 11, 2018





Of course it’s not quite universal approval. Some critics had reservations…

Solo: A Star Wars Story has a light tone and has some great action sequences. There were great moments but some were a bit too on the nose for me. The Chewie/Han bromance is the thing to watch for. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) May 11, 2018





Solo: A Star Wars Story is… fine. It's slow to find its footing, but picks up in the second act, and it's definitely fun. Has the occasional prequel problem answering questions I didn't need answers to, but also some fun references. Overall I liked it, didn't love it pic.twitter.com/dV02yRYueA — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 11, 2018





Also starring Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany, it’s due out across the UK on May 24.



