Solo: A Star Wars Story reactions land, and it's good news

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Alden Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story (Credit: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP)

Following the star-studded premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday, the first reactions are now in.

And it could be time to breathe a sigh of relief, as it sounds like Ron Howard may have nailed it.

It also sounds like Donald Glover steals the show as the young Lando Calrissian.

(Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The movie is the second spin-off from the Star Wars series, following 2016’s Rogue One, and finds Alden Ehrenreich playing the young smuggler Han Solo.

Though the production was somewhat fraught – Howard took over the directing duties after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired by Lucasfilm – it seems that the final result is ‘a blast’.









Of course it’s not quite universal approval. Some critics had reservations…



Also starring Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany, it’s due out across the UK on May 24.