'Solo: A Star Wars Story' soundtrack disqualified from Oscars for very weird reason

The soaring soundtrack for Solo: A Star Wars Story could have been an Oscar contender.

But no more.

It’s been disqualified from next year’s awards for a notably odd reason – someone reportedly forgot to submit it to Oscars panel.

According to Variety, the deadline for submissions was November 15, but the date sailed past and the soundtrack arrived too late.

John Powell, the British composer who also made soundtracks for the How To Train Your Dragon movies, as well as several of the Bourne movies and United 93, was behind the score, which also featured some of the classic Star Wars themes from John Williams.

It was among a number of soundtracks to have been disqualified from next year’s awards.

The scores from the movies Green Book, and The Other Side of the Wind, the previously ‘lost’ Orson Welles movie, will also not be allowed to compete in the Oscars this year.

Green Book (Credit: Universal) More

The soundtrack for Green Book, which stars Mahershala Ali as jazz pianist Don Shirley and Viggo Mortensen as his driver and bodyguard, was found to contain too much of Shirley’s original source material, although it had been re-performed by composer Kris Bowers along with his own work in the movie.

Meanwhile, a source told Variety that the score from The Other Side of the Wind was disqualified because only 40 minutes of the two hours of material composed by Oscar-winner Michel Legrand was eventually used in the movie.

This year’s ceremony is already not without drama.

Planned host Kevin Hart pulled out of hosting duties just hours after being announced, when a homophobic sequence from a 2010 comedy special began circulating online.

Organisers are yet to announce his replacement.

