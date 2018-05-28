‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Stalls With $68M Overseas Bow; What Clipped The Falcon’s Wings? – International Box Office

MONDAY UPDATE, WRITETHRU: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story came in with a confirmed $68.2M in the actuals for its international box office bow this weekend. The Millennium Falcon has been through some tough space battles before, and even if this is above the Sunday estimate of $65M, it’s still a very disappointing result for the film that’s been decently received by critics and offers its share of fun summer popcorn action. The haul is far below industry projections and the global total, including domestic‘s 3-day launch, is $153M.

Contrary to most event pictures, Star Wars movies are not heavily weighted to offshore turnstiles. The Force Awakens, Rogue One and The Last Jedi each pulled in less than 55% of their money from overseas. Still, the numbers we’re seeing from this debut weekend on a movie that got a massive promotional push at the recent Cannes Film Festival are soft, and no deflector shield is going to change that.

Disney’s worldwide distribution chief Dave Hollis, who is exiting the studio this week after 17 years, allowed that expectations were certainly higher on the movie and said Mouse execs will “spend a lot of time digging into every question in every market to get the answer” to why Solo so under-performed. “We came into the beginning of the year with this one of the most anticipated films. We gotta spend some time looking at the exits and get a better handle on all the questions.”

What do rivals think happened? Some cite fatigue mixed with too many spinoffs, and a bad leftover taste from The Last Jedi. One source says, “I think Disney got caught milking the Star Wars franchise a little too much. Everyone acknowledged the risk of releasing another movie five months after Jedi. They really should have pushed Solo to Christmas.” Recent SW titles have had essentially clear play through the holidays while Solo now finds himself in the summer blockbuster crunch.

Another exec believes that Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 sucked a lot of wind out of the markets. “It feels like general moviegoers are making a conscious choice to wait, probably until Jurassic World 2, to see their next movie.” But I’ve been cautioned to maintain some perspective “as the numbers are still decent for a spinoff, just not Disney/Lucasfilm numbers.”

Whereas there is a sentiment domestically that the change-up in directors may have sent a message to consumers that the film was in trouble, particularly in the social media era, offshore executives don’t point immediately to that as a factor on Solo. It appears to be more a case of general audiences not rushing out to see this Story, and the slight uptick from the Sunday estimate to the actual reflects that.

For Hollis, it’s too soon to jump to “fatigue” as a reason for Solo‘s opening. “This is just the fourth movie and the first three did $4B combined. I’m not sure it’s so much that people aren’t excited for additional stories.” A silver lining here is that Episode IX isn’t due until Christmas 2019 so there will be more spacing.

Hollis also points to the MCU, noting, “We’re in a world where we’re in the same conference rooms planning Marvel movies. We have a Thor and a Black Panther and an Infinity War coming out in November and February and May and each are massively successful. They each do well and people aren’t asking these questions.”

A key difference between the Star Wars spinoffs and the MCU is that the latter’s individual character pics are all of a piece, most recently building to the ensemble behemoth Infinity War.

Taking a closer look at Solo‘s performance, the UK came in tops with $10.3M, opening at No. 1. The standalone spinoff of the epic franchise was also No. 1 in the mature European markets as well as Australia and New Zealand. That’s in line with how SW movies tend to work overseas even if the grosses are lower than would have been anticipated. There was good weather and a big Champion’s League soccer match, which likely factored.

China, which was not expected to cozy up to a young Han and Chewie or fall for Lando’s charms, ended the 3-day with $10.1M which is within the range we expected for the locally-titled Ranger Solo. The Middle Kingdom score is not a huge surprise given the lack of traction the series has been able to muster over the most recent entries which each saw diminishing returns in the PROC. The country doesn’t have the familiarity or nostalgia for the now 41-year old franchise. Ditto for some of the emerging markets in SE Asia which don’t have the legend embedded.

