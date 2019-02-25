Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke was among those who were missed out during the annual ‘In Memoriam’ section of this year’s Oscars.

Locke, who died in November and was known for her frequent work with Clint Eastwood, was nominated in 1968 for her role in the movie The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter, but was not paid tribute by the Academy this year.

Also omitted were Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey, character actor Dick Miller, Carol Channing, star of Thoroughly Modern Millie, Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer and prolific character actor Dick Miller.

R. Lee Ermey in Full Metal Jacket (Credit: Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock) More

Ermey was a former marine corp veteran, who turned to acting after serving as a technical advisor on a number of movies, also snaring a role in Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, before making a huge impression as drill instructor Hartman in Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

He appeared in more than 60 films, including Mississippi Burning and Se7en, and latterly the Toy Story films as toy soldier Sarge.

Troyer was best known for playing Dr Evil’s diminutive clone Mini-Me in Mike Myers’ Austin Powers films, and later for roles in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus for Terry Gilliam and then as Griphook in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Verne Troyer (Credit: New Line) More

His death was ruled a suicide by alcohol poisoning in April last year.

Dick Miller worked extensively director Joe Dante, and was seen in a host of movies from Gremlins and cult classic A Bucket of Blood to Terminator.

The Academy has not commented on the omissions, but they happen every year.

In 2018, it missed out Batman star Adam West and horror legend Tobe Hooper.

Read more

The 2019 Oscar winners in full

Green Book winners forgot to thank real life inspiration

Internet melts down over Gaga and Cooper’s performance



