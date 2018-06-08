Sons of Anarchy star Alan O'Neill is found dead at 47

Alan O’Neill, the Irish-born actor who played Hugh in hit AMC show Sons of Anarchy, has been found dead at the age of 47.

His body was discovered by his girlfriend in the hallway of her apartment in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the actor had suffered a history of heart problems, smoked heavily, and struggled with drug and alcohol issues.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Though he had worked as an actor since the late 90s, appearing in shows like Inspector George Gently and the Irish series Fair City, it was in seasons six and seven of the biker gang show Sons of Anarchy which brought him most notoriety.

He played Hugh, a former IRA member and gun runner, in Kurt Sutter’s crime saga.

Speaking to Variety, his agent Annette Walsh said that he was ‘brilliant and funny’.

“I’ll personally miss knowing Alan isn’t sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin, Alan was only ever a phone call away,” she said.

