Sony Builds Out Spider-Man Universe With A Spider-Women Film

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is taking its Spider-Man universe into a new direction in a #MeToo moment where Wonder Woman is being followed by a growing number of female superheroes. The studio is working on an animated Spider-Women film that will focus on three generations of women with Spidey powers. Bek Smith will write the script.

One of these characters could very well be Spider-Gwen, a breakout character from the Spider-Verse. This all builds on the buzz preceding the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Amy Pascal will produce, and it’s likely that Avi Arad and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller will also be involved as will Christina Steinberg.

The studio is also already moving forward on a Spider-Verse sequel that will continue Miles Morales’ story. Joaquim Dos Santos will direct.

Smith is repped by Verve and Kaplan/Perrone.

