Sophie Turner: Kit Harington deserves more money than me on 'Game of Thrones'

Sophie Turner has said that as far as she's concerned Kit Harington deserves to earn more money than she does on Game of Thrones.

With the issue of wage parity in Hollywood still proving a problematic and widespread issue, the British actress has said that he should 'keep that money'.

It's thought that Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy series, earns something in the region of £500,000 per episode of the HBO show.

In terms of wages, that puts him in the same bracket as the show's highest earners, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (Credit: HBO)

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, by comparison, earns less a fair chunk less than that, thought to be around £158,000 per episode.

She told Harper's Bazaar: “Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline.

“And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many.

“I was like, 'You know what… you keep that money'.”

But she added that now TV and movie executives are 'more willing to listen to people saying, 'I want the same amount of money.' So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think.'

All those 'night shoots' hint at the long winter that is coming in the final eighth series of the show.

Though HBO is being tight-lipped on the plot specifics, the reckoning between the living and the dead is to reach its climax as the Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen join forces to try and defeat the Night King and his army of corpses.

It returns to Sky Atlantic in the UK on April 15.



