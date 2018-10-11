'South Park' calls out 'The Simpsons' for being racist and bigoted

Words by Stephen Proctor, Yahoo Entertainment

On Wednesday night, South Park finally said goodbye to that lovable piece of poo, Mr. Hankey, who wasn’t so lovable anymore and they knew exactly where to send him: Springfield. Throughout the episode, Mr. Hankey had been sending out offensive, racist tweets, and he used Roseanne Barr’s Ambien defense each time. In May, Roseanne’s show was cancelled after she sent a racist tweet about a former Obama aide and blamed it on Ambien.

But besides trolling Roseanne throughout, Trey Parker and Matt Stone took this opportunity to take a shot at The Simpsons for the show’s controversial character, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

The Simpsons as they appeared on South Park

Earlier this year, The Simpsons came under fire for the racial stereotyping of Apu, and the flippant way in which the producers handled the controversy. And in true South Park fashion, they poignantly let the audience know exactly why Mr. Hankey was going where he was.

Right after Mr. Hankey took off, Stan asked Randy, “Where will he go?” Randy replied, “He’ll have to find a place that accepts racist, awful beings like him. There are still places out there who don’t care about bigotry and hate.”

It’s at that moment Mr. Hankey flies into Springfield with his signature, “Howdy ho.” Mr. Hankey was greeted by dozens of Simpsons characters including Apu, who was the first to welcome Mr. Hankey to town.

South Park used #cancelsouthpark as a marketing scheme in the run-up to the season (or maybe that’s what they want but hopefully not), but after accusing The Simpsons of racism and bigotry, they changed it up and ended the episode with #cancelthesimpsons.

