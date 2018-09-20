Space Jam 2 will be a reboot and NOT a sequel

From Digital Spy

The long-awaited Space Jam 2 starring LeBron James will officially be a reboot, NOT a sequel.

Unfortunately for fans of the 1996 cult classic, this means basketball legend Michael Jordan won't be involved in any major capacity. However, we can still cross our fingers for a cameo appearance.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron's childhood friend and filmmaking partner Maverick Carter has noted that the forthcoming movie will not take on the form of a sequel.

"There's already been one that was good, we gotta make a film that's great," he said.

Discussing potentially including Michael Jordan in the project, he went on to elaborate: "Hopefully there will be a role for Michael if he wants it. But Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin' Jordan. It doesn't matter [if LeBron] calls him, he's gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do.

"LeBron and Michael are not sitting around talking about Space Jam."

Previously, LeBron has explained why Black Panther's Ryan Coogler was brought on-board to produce the reboot.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," he shared. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams.

"And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people."

The news of a Space Jam reboot probably won't bother Wile E. Coyote, as he's already working on a separate film project anyway.

