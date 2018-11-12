Spider-Man creator Stan Lee dies aged 95

Lee was famous for making brief comical cameos in each of the Marvel universe films.

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel Comics, has died aged 95.

The Associated Press said that a family lawyer had confirmed the death of the creator of Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the 95-year-old was rushed to hospital from his Hollywood Hills home on Monday morning.

It said Mr Lee’s daughter confirmed her father had later died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Mr Lee, who recently fought off a bought of pneumonia, founded Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961.

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Many of the characters’ stories have since been turned into Hollywood films, turning the Marvel brand into a multi-billionaire dollar business.

Tributes poured in, with director Director Edgar Wright, who was executive producer on the Antman film, saying: “Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior!”

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote: “Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever.”

Actor Seth Rogen also said on Twitter: “Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.”