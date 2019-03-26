'Spider-Man: Far From Home' poster infuriates London geography pedants

The London Eye takes centre stage in the new poster for Marvel superhero blockbuster ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. (Credit: Sony/Marvel)

One of the new posters for Spider-Man: Far From Home has raised eyebrows among British social media users, who have pointed out a specific geographical flaw.

The film, which will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, will see Peter Parker on a school trip to Europe, vowing to stay away from superhero duties for a while.

A set of new posters for the film have debuted online, showcasing Tom Holland’s webslinging hero at several European landmarks, including Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and the Grand Canal in Venice.

The third poster, which sees Spidey riding the London Eye without the aid of one of the pods, provoked confusion from Twitter user Luke Spillane.

Really looking forward to finding out how Spider-Man turns the London Eye 90 degrees in this film pic.twitter.com/a8fne9T9Ax — Luke Spillane 🚀 (@lukespillane) March 25, 2019





Spillane noted that the London Eye appears to be perpendicular to the River Thames on the poster, when it actually runs parallel to the river in reality.

Other users pointed out that Big Ben is noticeably free of scaffolding in the image, suggesting that the Marvel world has accelerated the iconic clock tower’s renovation work, which is not due to be completed until 2021.

Proof MCU moves to mirror universe post Avengers- Big Ben isn't being renovated — Ian Paddington (@ianpaddington) March 25, 2019





Did he finish restoring and cleaning Big Ben before or after doing so? — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) March 25, 2019





This is not the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come under fire for its poor grasp of British geography.

In 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, the titular hero finds himself at Charing Cross Station and asks a fellow passenger for directions to Greenwich.

He is told the station is three stops away, which any Londoner will be able to deduce is not even close to true.

Hello @Marvel I can no longer be silent. I demand that you reshoot the scene in Thor 2 where Thor gets the tube. Greenwich is not 3 stops from Charing Cross. I have attached a script. pic.twitter.com/ulNIt8vhti — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 16, 2018





Aside from the geographical troubles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are watching the marketing of Spider-Man: Far From Home closely, as the character was one of the many turned to dust by Thanos at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War.

He is certainly corporeal and seemingly totally unharmed in the first trailer for this film, which will see him bump into Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury – also disintegrated by Thanos – and meet Jake Gyllenhaal’s powerful illusionist Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is due to be released into UK cinemas on 3 July.



