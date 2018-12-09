Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer description from Brazil Comic Con reveals first plot details

Marvel fans attending Sony’s panel at Brazil Comic-Con were treated to a first look at the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Throughout the day there was some speculation over whether the studio would actually show the trailer, as the film’s events take place following Avengers: Endgame and the titular character currently being dead.

Sony has not made the trailer available online, yet journalists in attendance have described what happened.

The trailer begins with Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), with Happy attempting to flirt with May.

We then see Pater packing for a school trip to Europe, with the superhero purposely leaving the Spider-Man suit behind.

Peter, along with Michelle/MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), head to Venice, Italy, where Peter and MJ are seen lightly flirting. Peter and Ned are then seen in a Paris hotel room, with Nick Fury bursting through the window and tranquillising Ned while recruiting Spider-Man for a mission. He has a classic Spider-Man suit and a stealth suit with him.

The trailer then ends with what has been described as a “breathtaking” sequence, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal’s villain Mysterio fighting alongside Spider-Man to defeat the enemy Hydro-Man.

Gyllenhaal is wearing the character’s classic costume but without the fishbowl helmet.

When the trailer will be uploaded online remains a mystery, but Marvel fans already have enough to chew over as new trailers for Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel were released earlier in the week.

