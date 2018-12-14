'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' has the best reviews of any Spider-Man movie ever

The new animated Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, is officially the best critically received Spider-Man movie ever.

That’s better than the Sam Raimi movies of the early 2000s, the Andrew Garfield incarnations as Peter Parker, and Tom Holland’s recent web-slinging.

Per reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has landed an enviable 98 percent ‘fresh’ rating from nearly 200 reviews.

And while RT scores can be skewed towards the positive while receiving only average reviews – a three out of five review will register as ‘fresh’ – the notices have been almost universally glowing.

Only a handful of titles – four in total, out of 195 – actively disliked it, including the Daily Mail and the Financial Times, the former describing it as ‘a monumentally long Marvel animation which is at least 30 per cent less witty than everyone involved seems to think it is’.

The other Spider-Man instalments pale by comparison.

Spider-Man 3 (Credit: Columbia) More

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man from 2002 has a 90 percent ‘fresh’ rating, with Spider-Man 2 bagging 83 percent.

Raimi’s finale, Spider-Man 3, with James Franco as the New Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Topher Grace as Venom, faltered however, with only 63 percent of reviews being considered respectable.

Andrew Garfield didn’t do so well either, with 72 percent for The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, and then a technically ‘rotten’ 52 percent for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.

Things perked up with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, however, Tom Holland bringing in new freshness with a solid 92 percent score.

But still, Miles Morales reigns supreme, the latest teenager to be bitten by a radioactive spider, and who goes on to discover Spider-folk in various parallel universes.

It’s out now across the UK.

