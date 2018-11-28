'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' is being called 'the best Spider-Man movie ever'

It looks like the best Spider-Man movie in years is the one that most of us least expected.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the new animated movie from Sony Pictures and Marvel, has already been called ‘the best Spider-Man movie ever’, with some going even further, calling it one of the best movies of 2018 – full stop.

Actual reviews are yet to drop, but the social media embargo has been lifted, and it’s all plaudits.

Not only is SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE a great Spider-Man movie, but I think it's the BEST Spider-Man movie. A super inventive & visually stunning action-adventure about a kid learning to be a hero from a man who forgot how to be one. It is outstanding!#IntoTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/vKe96y2wkH — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 28, 2018





Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only the best animated feature and best comic book movie this year, but one of the best movies of 2018 period. I don’t think another movie does a better job of bringing a comic book to life on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/EeDzaaoBqD — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 28, 2018





The social media embargo just dropped, so I can tell you that I LOVED Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! My favorite animated film of the year and one of my favorite movies of 2018, period. What a fun, beautiful ride it is. Full review tomorrow morning on @sjnews! pic.twitter.com/mbS5faQBSM — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) November 28, 2018





So, yeah, #SpiderManIntoTheSpiderVerse is a bonafide crowd-pleaser. Whatever the tracking numbers are for its #boxoffice opening, they're too low. P.S. my theater erupted into cheers multiple times, most notably during Stan Lee's cameo <3 — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) November 28, 2018





Dude, #IntoTheSpiderVerse is so absurdly incredible there are not enough exclamation points on this Earth. A comic book theme park ride on several hallucinogenics. John Mulaney’s Spider-Ham 4 life — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) November 28, 2018





Penned by Lego Movie scribe Phil Lord, it follows Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), and his reluctant mentor Peter Parker (Jurassic World’s Jake Johnson).

Hurled into a world of alternate universes, where there can be more than one Spider-Man, Miles has to juggle his high school life with his new found superhero status.

Also on the voice cast are Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, John Mulaney as Peter Porker, aka Spider-Ham, a Spider-Man/Pig from an alternate universe, and Nicolas Cage as ‘Spider-Noir’, an alternate Peter Parker from a 1930s universe.

Confused yet?

Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Bryan Tyree Henry and Liev Schreiber also star.

It’s due out across the UK on December 12 (with a host of sequels and spin-offs likely to follow).

