'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' is being called 'the best Spider-Man movie ever'

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Credit: Marvel)

It looks like the best Spider-Man movie in years is the one that most of us least expected.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the new animated movie from Sony Pictures and Marvel, has already been called ‘the best Spider-Man movie ever’, with some going even further, calling it one of the best movies of 2018 – full stop.

Actual reviews are yet to drop, but the social media embargo has been lifted, and it’s all plaudits.






Penned by Lego Movie scribe Phil Lord, it follows Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), and his reluctant mentor Peter Parker (Jurassic World’s Jake Johnson).

Hurled into a world of alternate universes, where there can be more than one Spider-Man, Miles has to juggle his high school life with his new found superhero status.

Also on the voice cast are Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, John Mulaney as Peter Porker, aka Spider-Ham, a Spider-Man/Pig from an alternate universe, and Nicolas Cage as ‘Spider-Noir’, an alternate Peter Parker from a 1930s universe.

Confused yet?

Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Bryan Tyree Henry and Liev Schreiber also star.

It’s due out across the UK on December 12 (with a host of sequels and spin-offs likely to follow).

