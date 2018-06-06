'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' trailer presents Spidey like you've never seen him before

Sony may have loaned its live-action Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including for Avengers: Infinity War, which wound up spawning one of the summer’s big viral memes — but the studio isn’t done with the wall-crawler just yet. This December will see the debut Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will introduce the movie world to Miles Morales, a mixed-race New York City teenager who, in an alternate Marvel timeline, takes up the Spider-Man mantle. It’s a new direction for the famous character, and by the looks of the film’s first trailer, it’ll also be one of the most visually stunning animated films in memory.

Produced by The Lego Movie’s Christopher Miller and Phil Lord (the latter of whom also penned the screenplay), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be a jaw-dropping computer-generated imaging affair that resembles a cross between 2D, 3D, and stop-motion animation. As if its aesthetic isn’t enough to stoke fans’ excitement, the upcoming feature will set up a legitimate interconnected and diverse Spider-Verse in which Morales (Shameik Moore) not only gains arachnid-based superpowers, but is mentored by original web-slinger Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) — and crosses paths with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), who appears here as comic-book favorite Spider-Gwen.

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. (Image: Sony Pictures) More

The initial promo shows Morales battling against the Prowler, and he’ll also face down one of New York City’s most imposing criminal masterminds: the Kingpin, set to be voiced by Liev Schreiber.

Suffice to say, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse appears to be a blockbuster hit in the making. And on social media, Marvel-ites are exceedingly pleased:

The Spider-Man: Into The #SpiderVerse trailer was amazing! This is a Spidey film that I could have in my life, right now. — Phoenix Shanklin ☕✨ (@Da_Nerdette) June 6, 2018





I want more movies like Spider-Man: Into The #SpiderVerse, because hot damn that animation is stunning! — megan leigh ☕ (@aLavenderPearl) June 6, 2018





whoa spider-man: into the spiderverse trailer is the last scene is — Curt (@lenier) June 6, 2018





“Spider-Man: Into The #SpiderVerse” looks amazing! I loved every moment of that teaser trailer! I am very hyped for this. https://t.co/TMjz1D5ydg — Keyboard Junkie (@Keyboard_Junkie) June 6, 2018





No joke when spider-qwen showed up I screamed so loud my nieghbors asked if I was ok XD pic.twitter.com/eJCSwesh6N — Big Reel, fox pone (@Big_Reel_pone) June 6, 2018





This is beautiful………THANK YOU SONY!!!!! — [Spider-Man] (@Web_Head_62) June 6, 2018





so cool omg — tim (@sqiderboy) June 6, 2018





Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, and also featuring Mahershala Ali as Miles’s uncle Aaron; Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’s father, Jefferson; Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’s mother, Rio; and Lily Tomlin as Peter Parker’s beloved Aunt May, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on Dec. 14.

