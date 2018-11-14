Spike Lee proclaims 'I'm alive' after newspaper's Stan Lee headline gaffe

The little known New Zealand newspaper the Gisbourne Herald went viral yesterday, after it confirmed the death of director Spike Lee.

It did, of course, mean Stan Lee, but by the time the gaffe had been made and gone to print, it was already winging its way around the planet on social media.

Stan Lee and Spike Lee (Credit: Getty Images) More

(Credit: Gisbourne Herald) More

And while some of the paper’s sub-editing staff may be doing a bit of soul-searching, Spike has taken the news of his demise with good humour.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a snap of the front cover, along with a throwback to Samuel L. Jackson’s DJ Mister Señor Love Daddy from Do The Right Thing.

“God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat’s Da “I’m Still A Live, And Strivin'” Truth,Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF,” he wrote.





The blunder has been reported around the world, with the paper’s editor Jeremy Muir telling Stuff: “People are having a bit of fun with it. That’s fine. It’s just really embarrassing. It’s a human mistake.”

The Herald has been running since 1874, with a circulation of nearly 9,000, and is published every evening for the residents of the Gisbourne area on New Zealand’s North Island.

Stan Lee died on November 12 at the age of 95.

