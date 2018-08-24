Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman': Fact vs fiction

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is in cinemas this week and tells the story of one black police officer’s infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan during the 1970s.

Ron Stallworth, played by John David Washington, is the officer in question who enlists the help of Adam Driver’s Flip Zimmerman in order to run an undercover operation into the racist organisation’s actions in the Colorado area.

The film, based on the real Stallworth’s book BlacK Klansman: A Memoir, has earned much praise from critics as it provides a timeless commentary on racism in America as well as nodding its head to the MAGA generation of discrimination currently occurring in the US under Donald Trump’s presidency.

However, Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley has criticised the story for fabricating many of the events and characterisations in the film in order to position the police force in a better light.

Spoilers incoming…

Ok. Here's are some thoughts on #Blackkklansman. Contains spoilers, so don't read it if you haven't seen it and you don't wanna spoil it. pic.twitter.com/PKfnePrFGy — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) August 17, 2018





“[T]o the extent that people of colour deal with actual physical attacks and terrorising due to racism and racist doctrines — we deal with it mostly from the police on a day to day basis,” Riley wrote. “And not just from white cops. From black cops too.

“So for Spike to come out with a movie where a story points are fabricated in order make Black cop and his counterparts look like allies in the fight against racism is really disappointing, to put it very mildly.”

So what’s real and what’s not in Lee’s new film? Yahoo Movies UK investigates (SPOILERS ABOUND).

Was Ron Stallworth the first black police officer to join the Colorado Springs police force?

Yes, he was. The real Stallworth said in his memoir had wanted to join since high school and actually enrolled in the academy first, but that’s not really put across in the film.

Did Stallworth go undercover at a Black Power rally hosted by Stokely Carmichael?

Yes. His first undercover assignment was to infiltrate and report back on the influence of the leading Civil Rights figure, going by his African name Kwame Ture at the time, and his Black Power movement. Like in the film, the local police force was worried that his rhetoric would incite violence, however, his assignment apparently didn’t stop there.

According to Riley, via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Stallworth allegedly spent a further three years working with the FBI as part of its Counter Intelligence Program (Cointelpro) on a series of covert and sometimes illegal operations to sabotage the Black Power movement.

Did Stallworth really call up the KKK after seeing an ad in the local paper?

Technically he didn’t call up the Ku Klux Klan after seeing an ad in the local paper, he sent a letter as only an address was given. “I was sitting in my office reading the local newspaper,” says Stallworth in his memoir, “saw an ad that said Ku Klux Klan. For information, there was a P.O. Box [address].”

The Klan then called him and from then communication happened by telephone until a face-to-face meeting was confirmed so he sent his white colleague – who he doesn’t identify in the memoir other than calling him Chuck – to act as Ron Stallworth in his place. In the film, he’s played by Adam Driver and called Flip Zimmerman.

To convince the Klan, like in the movie, that he was a white supremacist Stallworth used as racial slurs and complained about his (fake) white sister dating a black man.





Did Ron Stallworth really give his real name?

Yes. He thought he’d be sent some leaflets on the Klan, not that it would lead to an investigation, so gave his real name in the initial letter.

