Spock has a beard in 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 and some fans can't handle it

Leonard Nimoy as Spock and William Shatner as Kirk in the 1967 Star Trek episode ‘Mirror, Mirror’ (CBS)

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery is introducing a new, younger version of Spock, and fans can’t handle the first look at Ethan Peck in character as the Vulcan.

The reason some Trekkers are losing their minds? Spock has a beard.

No, really.

Spock with beard: do not like — Toddweeno (@OldManRupee) October 6, 2018





spock doesnt have a beard sorry yall blew this — alaric von neuer (@sggmuw) October 7, 2018





why does discovery spock have a beard NO — C 💫🧛🏼‍♂️ (@kaminoans) October 6, 2018





Spock with a beard ? That is not logical. — John C. Firkel (@JohnCFirk) October 8, 2018





This grizzled Spock appears in a new trailer for the second season of Discovery, which debuted at New York Comic Con over the weekend. There it was also confirmed that the new series would hit Netflix on 18 January, 2019.

Ethan Peck as Spock. Beard: actor’s own. (Netflix) More

Star Trek: Discovery is set before the events of the original 1966-1969 Star Trek TV series when Spock was played by Leonard Nimoy, and is part of a different continuity than the one in the recent Star Trek films (the “Kelvin” timeline), in which the character is played by Zachary Quinto.

Spock was mentioned in the first season of Discovery, as he’s the adopted brother to the main character Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), but this is the first time he’s been seen on screen.

“The Spock in the original series is sort of a light at the end of the tunnel,” Peck said at New York Comic Con. “We have to start Spock in a place where he’s becoming who we see on the Enterprise with Kirk.”

L-R: Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), and Christopher Pike (Ansel Mount). (Netflix) More

Not all fans disliked the beard though. Many leapt to the defence of this new look Spock, with a few pointing out previous times the character has sported facial hair.

I'm guessing he's out of his Vulcan mind and is on the run hence the beard. I doubt they will show him clean cut in the trailer, but Spock sure is hot! #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zD8CKSWG0F — Knazzer (@knazzer) October 7, 2018





“You can't just give Spock a beard.” *sigh* #StarTrek fans should really actually WATCH Star Trek at some point. #LLAP 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/iyQBEgeBiN — William Andrade (@SirDarthUno) October 7, 2018





New Star Trek Disco season trailer looks so good mannnn. Spock with a beard is cool, Klingons have hair again which is also cool & Captain Pike looks cool. Cool. — Stephen's Tranquil 2018 Tweets (@Some_Friend) October 8, 2018





Elsewhere in the new trailer (watch it below) we get to see more of Ansel Mount as Christopher Pike, (the captain of the USS Enterprise before James T Kirk), Rebecca Romijn as Number One, the return of Michelle Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou, and some new look Klingons who’ve also been given a makeover as they now have hair.

Last week also saw the start of a new series of Star Trek: Discovery spin-offs hitting CBS All-Access, the streaming-only home of Discovery in America. Star Trek: Short Treks, kicked off with ‘Runaway’, a short story focussed on Mary Wiseman’s Ensign Sylvia Tilly.

It’s not yet clear whether Star Trek: Short Treks will play on Netflix outside of the States.

The second season Star Trek: Discovery will launch Friday, 18 January, 2019, exclusively on Netflix outside of the United States & Canada.

