Spot all the 'Avengers: Infinity War' Easter eggs in this exclusive Marvel mural

Avengers: Infinity War continues to break box office records at the cinema and so to celebrate its success, as well as the ten year anniversary of Marvel Studios, Yahoo Movies have got an exclusive Marvel mural for you to check out.

The stunning image was created by the Disney Marvel team with comic illustrator Amrit Birdi and it features several hidden gems and Easter eggs (including the six infinity stones) for you to find.

Can you spot them all? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now

