Did you spot Trevor Noah in 'Black Panther'? The 'Daily Show' host's stealth cameo revealed

Black Panther has solidified its place in 2018’s pop-culture pantheon, raking in more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office and generating enough memes to fill Facebook feeds for years to come. Boasting marquee faces both new and established, Ryan Coogler’s Marvel blockbuster featured standout moments from Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, along with the esteemed likes of Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

However, another celebrity was also part of the action — via a sly cameo you probably didn’t know about … until now.

There’s a reason the voice of Shuri’s artificial intelligence computer system sounded so familiar — at least to those who routinely watch Comedy Central. As first noted by Vanity Fair, “Griot,” the remote piloting system that helps Martin Freeman’s government agent Everett Ross fly a high-tech plane during the film’s climax (see above), was voiced by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah. Given that he is listed in the credits, there is no doubt about Noah’s participation. And back in February (see below), Noah made clear his fondness for the film, in large part because some of the characters speak Xhosa, an official South African language, which reminded the late-night host (himself a South African native) of his mother.

Noah’s turn is just the latest in a long line of amusing Marvel cameos, from comic-book legend Stan Lee to more recent blink-and-you’ll-miss-them Deadpool appearances by Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. And given that Paul Bettany turned his own Iron Man part as Tony Stark’s A.I. buddy Jarvis into a long-running role as Avengers member Vision, who knows — maybe Noah is only getting started when it comes to his Black Panther heroics.

