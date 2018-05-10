‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ Official Trailer: Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Vs. Bad Guys

Here is the official trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me, in which Audrey (Mila Kunis) and her best bud Morgan (Kate McKinnon) dive headlong into international intrigue. Rather than, say, slamming the apartment door on said ex (Justin Theroux) — who says, “Some bad people are after me; now they’re after you” — they leap into action and soon find themselves on the run from the assassins in Europe and a suspiciously charming British agent (Sam Heughan) as they hatch a plan to save the world and shoot and kill people for laughs.

“There’s no turning back for us,” they realize. But it’s OK because “we’re semi-professionals at this point.”

Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj and Ivanna Sakhno co-star in the film from director Susanna Fogel, who co-wrote it with David Iserson. Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins producing. Lionsgate releases the pic wide on August 3.

Here’s the previous teaser trailer:

