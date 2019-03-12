Stan Lee final cameos confirmed for 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

There will be a couple more Stan Lee cameos to cherish, before we see the last of the Marvel Comics legend in the MCU, according to reports.

Kevin Feige, the boss of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has confirmed cameos from the late comic book maven in Avengers: Endgame, and most likely Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Speaking to ET Online, he said: “We shot a couple of others, so we’re coming up on the last of them, yes.”

Endgame is the next Marvel movie to hit screens, on April 25, and if there’s ‘a couple of others’, that means Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 3.

It’s perhaps poetic that it should end in such a way.

Through all the characters he created for Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, penned with artist Steve Ditko, always seemed to be the one Lee held closest to his heart.

Stan Lee in Captain America: Civil War (Credit: Disney/Marvel)

Lee, who died last November aged 95, was also a big fan of British star Tom Holland, currently playing the friendly, neighbourhood web-slinger.

“Oh, he’s wonderful. I was with him [Holland] the other day. He is great,” Lee said after meeting him on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I can’t believe it. It’s as if we created a living being to be Spider-Man, and it turned out to be Tom.”

Captain Marvel, released last weekend, features one of Lee’s final cameos, the first since his death, where Brie Larson bumps into him on a subway train.

We won’t spoil it, but it’s brilliantly well thought out.

Captain Marvel is out now across the UK.



