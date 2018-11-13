Stan Lee will live on in ‘people’s hearts’, says fan Jonathan Ross

Stan Lee will be with fans “for some time longer” after filming many cameos in future movies, fan Jonathan Ross has said.

The Marvel co-creator, who has died aged 95, was behind some of the most enduring superheroes including Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

And he regularly filmed cameos in Marvel universe films.

“I believe he had already recorded, in advance, quite a lot of little cameo scenes…”, chat show Ross told BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast.

“So he will be with us for some time longer, not that he will ever go from people’s hearts.”

He added: “He was a very good human being, a really lovely, warm funny man and a force for good.”

Flowers were placed on Lee’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star as the world mourned Marvel’s co-creator, whose comic book characters have spawned multi-billion dollar Hollywood franchises.

Ross described Lee as the “great showman of comics”.

On discovering his work for the first time, he said: “It was a moment of epiphany… like an explosion….

“In the 1960s, there were very staid characters. They were kind of authority figures themselves. It was like reading a story about your dad having superpowers.

“Suddenly these were people, they seemed like real people to me. They were living in recognisable cities, living in New York, not a made-up city like Gotham City or Metropolis…

“And they had problems. The Fantastic Four squabble with each other…. Spider-Man was a kid who was bullied at school and wore glasses and never had a girlfriend.

“These were powerful ideas…. the soap opera element, the melodrama that Stan Lee was probably the first person to put into comic books.”

Marvel paid tribute to Lee, calling him the “creator, voice and champion” of the company.

