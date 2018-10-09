Stan Lee plays down allegations of elder abuse

Marvel legend Stan Lee has assured fans that he is OK, and not the victim of elder abuse.

Concerning stories surround the 95-year-old emerged earlier this year, with reports of the disappearance of millions of dollars from his bank account, fall outs with his daughter J.C., lawsuits filed against former business associates, and an investigation by the LAPD over claims he was being pysically abused.

But in a joint interview with J.C. for the Daily Beast, he’s played down the talk of abuse and of the falling out with his daughter.

“There really isn’t that much drama. As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life,” Lee said.

“I’m pretty damn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping that she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us. I don’t know what this is all about.

“I wish that everyone was as abusive to me as J.C. She is a wonderful daughter. I like her. We have occasional spats. But I have occasional spats with everyone.

Stan Lee and his daughter J.C. Lee (Credit: Rachel Worth/WENN.com) More

“I’ll probably have one with you, where I’ll be saying, ‘I didn’t say that!’ But, that’s life.”

J.C. also denied ever having subjected her father to physical abuse during the interview.

“As long as I’ve lived, I have never touched my mother, my father, or a dog. Never,” she said.

“There was never physical violence in this house. Never. I will take anything from anyone, anytime.”

Since the death of Lee’s wife Joan in 2017, the comic book maven entered into a $1 billion fraud lawsuit with POW! Entertainment, a production company he set up in 2001, which was later dismissed.

He also dismissed his former manager Keya Morgan, an ex-memorabilia dealer, and took out a restraining order against him in August this year.

Morgan was accused of embezzling cash and artworks from Lee to the tune of $5 million, and attempting to isolate him from his family and friends.

Read more

Rose McGowan denies calling #MeToo movement ‘bulls**t’

Keira Knightley reveals breakdown at 22

Seagal quits interview after rape allegations question



