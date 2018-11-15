Stan Lee proclaims love for his fans in touching final video

Stan Lee loved his fans, and in a touching final video taken of the Marvel legend, just released on his Twitter feed, he revealed just how much they meant to him.

He appears frail and his voice croaky, but he talks about the ‘equal love’ between him and those who admire his work from afar.

“So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously,” the post reads. “As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him.”

Lee died at the age of 95 on November 12, after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, though the cause of death is as yet unknown.

“I love my fans,” he said. “I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night I’m sitting here, and I’m thinking ‘aah, what’s it all about?’

Stan Lee in Tokyo in December 2016. (Credit: Behrouz Mehri/AFP) More

“And then I get a letter from a fan, or I read something, or I see something, or I remember something, and I realise I’m so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you. And that’s the reason I care so much about the fans, because they make me feel so great.

“It’s something, if you think about it. Somebody caring about you as I care about them, who you’ve never met, who may live in another part of the world, but they care. And you have something in common. And occasionally you contact each other. This business of fans, I think is terrific.

“And I love them all.”

Excelsior to you, Mr Lee.

