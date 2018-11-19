'Stan and Ollie': Moments Worth Paying For trailer

Co-stars Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, who play homage to two of cinemas greats in the film, present the trailer discussing all the all the great reasons to enjoy going to the cinema. From comfy seats, to endless snack options, the duo decide it’s experiencing unforgettable moments all together that makes watching films worth paying for. The Industry Trust’s consumer education campaign continues to deliver the core message – inspiring audiences to choose the big screen experience. Like the others in the Moments Worth Paying For series, the trailer directs audiences to the industry-funded film search engine, FindAnyFilm.com, which signposts legal content sources, so they can book, buy and watch at their convenience. Entertainment One’s Stan & Ollie is coming to UK cinemas on 11 January, 2019.