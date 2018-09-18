'Stan & Ollie' trailer: John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan present Laurel & Hardy as you've never seen them before

The first trailer for Stan & Ollie has landed with Steve Coogan and John C Reilly playing the titular comedy duo Laurel & Hardy.

Entertainment One’s latest title his a historical dramedy which focuses on the tail-end of their career as they complete a tour around Great Britain during 1953, which became their farewell to showbusiness for good.

Coogan plays native Brit Stan Laurel, Reilly plays American Oliver Hardy and Nina Arianda and Shirley Henderson play their wives Lucille and Ida, respectively, who add just as much to the film as their famous husbands.

The film will enjoy its world premiere at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival where it has been chosen as American Express’s closing night gala film.

The BFI London Film Festival will host the film’s premiere on 21 October.

The film was penned by Jeff Pope, who famously co-wrote Oscar-nominated script for 2013’s Philomena with Coogan, and is directed by Filth’s Jon S Baird.

“Stan & Ollie, at its heart, is a love story between old friends who just happen to be two of the most iconic comedic characters in Hollywood’s history,” he said of the film.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy, is brought to the big screen for the first time. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, Stan & Ollie is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour.

With their golden era long behind them, the pair embarks on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) – a formidable double act in their own right – the pair’s love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.

Stan & Ollie will be released across the UK on 11 January 2019

