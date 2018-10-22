How Stanley Kubrick made the lifts bleed in 'The Shining'

By Ethan Alter

From those ghostly twin girls to that chilling dog man, Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror masterpiece, The Shining, is awash in terrifying imagery that seeps off the screen and into moviegoers’ nightmares to this day.

But there’s one scene that scared the legendary filmmaker himself so much, he couldn’t be on the Overlook Hotel set the day it was filmed. That’s the iconic “elevator of blood” sequence, a static shot of a lift door slowly opening as a veritable sea of the sticky red stuff comes pouring out, covering the walls, furniture, and even the camera lens.

It’s such an effectively eerie moment that it’s repeated several times throughout the film, and Warner Bros. ran the scene, in its entirety, as one of the trailers for The Shining. And once it was on film, Kubrick happily watched it over and over again.

But his longtime personal assistant, Leon Vitali, still remembers how the famously exacting director let his crew run the show on shoot day. “Stanley couldn’t bring himself to watch it,” Vitali reveals to Yahoo Entertainment. “When we were all on set, Stanley said, ‘Keep an eye on it and tell me if anything goes wrong.’ And then he walked out!'”

To be clear, Kubrick didn’t have a blood phobia; as Vitali explains it, what scared the filmmaker was watching a pivotal scene that had required so much preparation potentially go horribly wrong.

“We spent weeks and weeks and weeks trying to get the quality and colour of the blood as natural as it could be,” says Vitali, now 70. “You didn’t want it too red. The consistency was also quite important, because we were pouring out hundreds of gallons of the stuff. And then, of course, there were the mechanics of it, because if you have that much pressure inside something like an elevator, it’s going to blow if you’re not careful.”

Considering how unnerved he was by the thought of his big stunt going wrong, it’s fair to ask why Kubrick came up with the idea of filling an elevator with blood in the first place. It’s certainly not a case of wanting to stay faithful to the source material, in this case Stephen King’s beloved 1977 novel. The only thing that King stuffed in the Overlook elevators in the page were party favours and confetti — ghostly remnants of a party long since over.

To the author’s oft-expressed displeasure, Kubrick and his co-writer, Diane Johnson, went their own way with their adaptation. “What they were doing was trying to get to the essence of the story and do it in such a way that [each scene] had a dramatic purpose,” says Vitali, whose lengthy career as Kubrick’s right-hand man was the subject of the recent documentary Filmworker. “All of that blood pouring out of the elevator told a little bit about the hotel becoming a character itself in a way.”

If The Shining were made — or, God forbid, remade — today, the producers would likely seek to minimise the risk of a blowing up a blood-filled elevator by inserting CGI plasma in the post-production phase.

But those digital tricks didn’t exist during the late ’70s, so the crew had to try to get the shot right on the first take, lest Kubrick order them to start the whole process over from scratch. “Stanley was not going to give up on the idea,” Vitali confirms. “We would have gone back, figured out what went wrong, fixed those areas, and done it again.”

