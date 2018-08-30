‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack Revealed: Here’s Every Song Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Are Singing Live

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” is making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, August 31, and Warner Bros. is celebrating by pulling back the curtain on the movie’s official soundtrack. The studio has released the full list of songs featured in the movie, which marks Cooper’s directorial debut and Gaga’s first lead acting role.

The official soundtrack includes the two songs popularized in the film’s trailer: “Maybe It’s Time,” an acoustic ballad sung by Cooper, and “Shallow,” the soaring music Gaga belts at the trailer’s climax that has since became an internet favorite. Gaga and Cooper both contributed lyrics to the movie’s original songs. The soundtrack reveal also confirms the film will feature covers of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “La Vie En Rose.”

A Star Is Born Soundtrack Tracklist pic.twitter.com/13Hne3YEmx — Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) August 30, 2018

When Cooper was casting Gaga in the lead role, she had him agree to filming all of the music scenes live on camera. “We’re going to sing everything live,” Cooper remembered Gaga telling him. “The only way this is going to work is live. I can’t stand when I watch movies and you know its pre-recorded and I can see people lip-syncing.”

“A Star Is Born” opens nationwide October 5. The soundtrack will be released the same day. Check out the full track-listing below.

1. “Intro”



2. “Black Eyes” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.



3. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”



4. “Fabulous French”



5. “La Vie En Rose” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



6. “I’ll Wait For You”



7. “Maybe It’s Time” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.



8. “Parking Lot”



9. Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper.



10. “Alibi” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.



11. “Trust Me”



12. “Shallow” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper



13. “First Stop, Arizona”



14. “Music To My Eyes” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.



15. “Diggin’ My Grave” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.



16. “I Love You”



17. “Always Remember Us This Way” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



18. “Unbelievable”



19. “How Do You Hear It?”



20. “Look What I Found” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



21. “Memphis”



22. “Heal Me” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



23. “I Don’t Know What Love Is” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.



24. “Vows”



25. “Is That Alright?” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



27. “Why Did You Do That?” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



28. “Hair Body Face” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



29. “Scene 98”



30. “Before I Cry” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



31. “Too Far Gone” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.



32. “Twelve Notes”



33. “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga.



34. “I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

