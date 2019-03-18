Star-studded 'Dune' remake begins shooting, with Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac

Timothée Chalamet attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

After months spent assembling one of the most remarkable ensemble casts in recent history, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune has finally begun filming.

The Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel will shoot on location in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, and in Jordan. Hans Zimmer has also been announced for the film’s soundtrack.

Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet leads a cast that also includes Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Zendaya, Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson and Avengers: Infinity War muscleman Dave Bautista.

The cast also includes Aquaman lead Jason Momoa, Oscar winner Javier Bardem, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling and yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe alum in the shape of Stellan Skarsgård.

Chalamet will portray young nobleman Paul Atreides, who finds himself at the centre of a war over control of the drug melange – also known as “the spice” – which has numerous powerful properties.

Villeneuve has previously stated that his intention is to tell the epic story in two parts.

The director penned the script himself, alongside co-writers Jon Spaihts and five-time Oscar nominee Eric Roth.

Dune was previously adapted for the screen by the boundary-pushing Eraserhead director David Lynch in 1984.

The movie, which featured pop singer Sting in a supporting role, proved divisive with critics and floundered at the box office. 2013’s Jodorowsky’s Dune is an essential documentary that charts Alejandro Jodorowsky’s unsuccessful attempt to adapt the story before it landed on Lynch’s plate.

A new take on Dune has been mooted since at least 2009, when Paramount Pictures had an adaptation in development with Battleship director Peter Berg.

Taken director Pierre Morel was also attached before the project was ultimately shelved, until Legendary Pictures picked up the rights in 2016, signing up Villeneuve shortly after.

Legendary and Warner Bros. have dated Dune for worldwide release on 20 November, 2020.



