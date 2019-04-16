Star Trek Picard spin-off is "ambitious" and like a "10-episode movie"

From Digital Spy

Patrick Stewart's Star Trek spin-off will be like a "ten-episode movie" for its first season, according to one of the directors of the new series.

Speaking to TrekMovie.com, Jonathan Frakes confirmed that he has signed up to direct the third and fourth episodes of the Jean-Luc Picard show, which he explained is one 'block'.



"They are doing it in blocks," he said. "There are going to be ten episodes, with five blocks.

"[Hanelle Culpepper who is directing episodes 1 and 2] is about to start shooting, and then I start prepping after she starts shooting for a couple of days. I am so looking forward to it, I can't tell you."

Frakes talked up the scope of the show and what they're trying to achieve, describing the series as "ambitious".

"It is a ten-episode movie, as Patrick put it one time," he said. "It is a very ambitious approach to television, in the first season.

"I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised. I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged.

"It's wonderful. It's smart. I'm excited about it. He is obviously more excited."

In addition to Stewart, the Picard spin-off has lined up Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, and newcomer Evan Evagora as part of the cast.

