Why is ‘Star Wars 9’ called ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’? J.J. Abrams explains all

The trailer and title release for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker left fans overcome with joy and excitement.

But once these emotions had subsided, the speculation and discussion over what The Rise Of Skywalker actually meant soon began. Thankfully, the man who knows the exact reason why Star Wars Episode 9 has this title its co-writer, producer and director J.J. Abrams, was able to provide some much needed insight.

“The title feels like it’s the right title for this movie,” Abrams told ET Live in the immediate aftermath of its Star Wars Celebration debut. “I know it’s provocative and asks a bunch of questions, but I think when you see the movie, you’ll see how it’s intended and what it means.”

“But in the flow of titles, this movie had a very weird responsibility. It had to be the end of not just three movies, but nine movies, and the idea of having to incorporate the stories that have come before, strangely, is the story of the movie.”

Abrams also teased how this title links to the themes of The Rise Of Skywalker. “Whether it’s sins of the father, the wisdom they’ve acquired, and the question is, can this new generation — are they up to the task? Can they stand up to what they have to?”

“And so in a way I feel like we, coming into this movie, have inherited a lot and the question is can we do it, and that’s a question we ask ourselves every day.”

We’ll finally get all the answers to our Star Wars questions when The Rise Of Skywalker is released on December 20. In the meantime, why not watch the trailer for the blockbuster over and over and over and over again.