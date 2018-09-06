'Star Wars' Black Series: Hasbro announces first ever UK and European convention exclusives

These new, 6-inch scale figures from THE BLACK SERIES include exquisite features and decoration and embody the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. (Hasbro)

Hasbro, the toy manufacturer behind the hugely popular and ridiculously collectible Star Wars: The Black Series range, has announced its first ever UK and European convention exclusive figures. The Black Series is renowned for its incredibly detailed recreations of classic Star Wars characters, and they’ve become highly sought after by hardcore fans.

We’re thrilled to be able to share the first look at the ‘Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa Figures‘ which will only be available to purchase at MCM London Comic Con, Comic Con Paris (France) and Lucca Comics & Games (Italy) and at Noris Force Con in Germany (through their wholesaler Heo).

The dual pack contains 6-inch scale figures of Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa, as they are seen on the planet Hoth in Star Wars: Episode IV – The Empire Strikes Back.

For fans in the U.K. and Europe, Hasbro is launching its first international convention exclusive item, available first to fans in these markets before hitting the U.S. (Hasbro) More

Convention-exclusive products are a common occurrence at major US conventions like San Diego Comic Con and New York Comic Con, but this is the first time Hasbro has saved something special for European Star Wars collectors.

The dual pack contains both figures with premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and four accessories. Its RRP is £49.99, with local European pricing TBC.

This is the first time Hasbro has made an exclusive specifically for conventions in the U.K. and Europe. (Hasbro) More

The packaging design, which doubles for a diorama for the figures, is designed to look like the ice tunnels of Hoth. Han and Leia escape from the secret Rebel base at the start of the 1980 film after it comes under attack from the empire.

The HAN SOLO and PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA figures are carefully detailed to look like the characters from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. The item includes two 6-inch figures and four accessories. (Hasbro) More

Story Continues