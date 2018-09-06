'Star Wars' Black Series: Hasbro announces first ever UK and European convention exclusives

Hasbro, the toy manufacturer behind the hugely popular and ridiculously collectible Star Wars: The Black Series range, has announced its first ever UK and European convention exclusive figures. The Black Series is renowned for its incredibly detailed recreations of classic Star Wars characters, and they’ve become highly sought after by hardcore fans.
We’re thrilled to be able to share the first look at the ‘Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa Figures‘ which will only be available to purchase at MCM London Comic Con, Comic Con Paris (France) and Lucca Comics & Games (Italy) and at Noris Force Con in Germany (through their wholesaler Heo).
The dual pack contains 6-inch scale figures of Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa, as they are seen on the planet Hoth in Star Wars: Episode IV – The Empire Strikes Back.
Convention-exclusive products are a common occurrence at major US conventions like San Diego Comic Con and New York Comic Con, but this is the first time Hasbro has saved something special for European Star Wars collectors.
The dual pack contains both figures with premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and four accessories. Its RRP is £49.99, with local European pricing TBC.
The packaging design, which doubles for a diorama for the figures, is designed to look like the ice tunnels of Hoth. Han and Leia escape from the secret Rebel base at the start of the 1980 film after it comes under attack from the empire.
As you can see, these new Black Series figures are incredibly detailed with Han’s figure even coming with a furry hood lining, as worn by Harrison Ford in the film.
Fans will be able to get their hands on the collectibles, while stocks last, when they go on sale at MCM Comic Con London (26-28 October, 2018), Comic Con Paris (26-28 October), Lucca Comics & Games in Italy (31 October-4 November), and Noris Force Con in Germany (21-23 September).
Here’s the official blurb for the figures, courtesy of Hasbro:
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HAN SOLO AND PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA Figures (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: £49.99.
Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS saga with new, 6-inch scale figures from THE BLACK SERIES! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. These HAN SOLO and PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA figures are carefully detailed to look like the characters from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes two 6-inch figures and four accessories. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HAN SOLO AND PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA Figures will be for sale at the Hasbro booth at MCM Comic Con in London. Limited quantities of this item will be available at other selected conventions and may be available at selected online retailers after the convention in the relevant market. Good while supplies last.
Hasbro promises that it has more announcements to make around the upcoming events, so stay tuned.
