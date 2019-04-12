Bullied 'Star Wars' actress Kelly Marie Tran gets standing ovation from fans: 'Love wins'

The true Star Wars fans have spoken, and they truly love Kelly Marie Tran.

Ten months after internet trolls forced the actress to quit social media with a barrage of racist and sexist harassment, Tran received a rapturous standing ovation when she was acknowledged by host Stephen Colbert during the panel for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the Star Wars Celebration fan convention in Chicago on Friday.

Tran struggled to hold back tears, as she confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment afterwards.

“I just think the overlying ideal for me — also the same thing that is in the Star Wars series — is love wins,” said Tran, 30, who introduced the character of Rose Tico in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and returns to the role this year in Rise of Skywalker. “That’s how I felt the whole time. I was very overwhelmed by it. And I just feel very grateful to still be a part of this amazing family.”

Director J.J. Abrams is certainly a fan. During the panel, the filmmaker made it a point to say all of the contributions Force Awakens director Rian Johnson brought to the trilogy, Abrams was most grateful for the casting of Tran.

Kelly Marie Tran welcomed with a standing ovation at #StarWarsCelebaration! #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/92ut3xQlCX — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) April 12, 2019

It was almost enough to restore our faith in humanity — or at least fandom, at least for a moment — even if Tran didn’t take it quite that far.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve always felt so much coming to Celebration, and I just feel really, really happy to be here.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20. Watch J.J. Abrams and cast talk about the trailer and the re-emergence of Emperor Palpatine:

