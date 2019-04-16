Star Wars collector sets £280,000 price tag for rare 1970s Boba Fett toy

Bounty hunter Boba Fett is one of the most recognisable villains in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. (Credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars fans walking the convention floor at last week’s Star Wars Celebration event were stunned to see a rare Boba Fett action figure on sale for the mammoth price of $365,000 (£280,000).

There are estimated to be only three of this precise kind of valuable ‘Rocket Fett’ figure still in existence, which means they attract sizeable interest and a very hefty price tag.

With sales tax, the price could climb to more than $400,000 (£306,000).

Read more: Fans wowed by footage from The Mandalorian

The Fett figure, which was displayed on a revolving platform on a glass box within a glass box at the convention, was part of a promotion run by toymaker Kenner prior to the release of Empire Strikes Back in 1980.

Anyone who bought four other Star Wars figures could send their proof of purchase to the company and receive a free Boba Fett toy, which could fire a spring-loaded red missile out of its rocket pack.

A similar Boba Fett figure to this one, with added copyright mark on the leg, was being sold for $350,000 (£280,000) at Star Wars Celebration. (Credit: Vectis Auctions/Press Association Images) More

The toy was later discontinued over safety concerns to do with the missile being a choking hazard or a risk to children’s eyes and only a small number of prototype and display models were ever made.

There’s an extra twist of rarity to this particular figure, though, as it has a more obscure firing mechanism and bears a copyright embossed on the leg, suggesting it was close to the final version ready for mass production.

Read more: Star Wars movies set for hiatus

The figure was being sold at the convention on behalf of an anonymous owner by well-known dealer Brian Rachfal and, though there was interest, he wasn’t able to get a sale.

“If it were to sell right here at this convention, you would be looking at basically over $400,000 for that," says Brian Rachfal, the collectibles broker representing the anonymous seller. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/Ji2rAb1zKf — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 16, 2019





“I’ve handled high-end pieces before and it takes time to move them,” he told EW. “Especially because some people assume that this is going to go to a celebrity or someone who just has money and they’re going to go throw it out there.

“They vet things, too. They’re going to be careful before they spend that type of money.”





Steve Sansweet, who runs the massive Rancho Obi-Wan memorabilia museum, said Rachfal “knows the high-end collector market”, but added he feels the price is huge.

He said: “This price just blows my mind. Although, the prices in auctions of Star Wars memorabilia, especially props [from the movies], have gone crazy in the last couple years. So this is in line with that.”

Read more: Everything we know about The Rise of Skywalker

It might be time to go looking down the back of the sofa for some loose change.



