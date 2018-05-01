'Star Wars' congratulates 'Avengers: Infinity War' for breaking its box office record

Since 1977 there has been a tradition upheld by Hollywood’s biggest directors and studios to congratulate each other when their films broke box office records.

Steven Spielberg started it when he posted an ad celebrating his friend George Lucas after Star Wars: A New Hope beat his own movie Jaws in domestic sales of film rentals.

Now Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm have followed suit in congratulating Marvel Studios for Avengers: Infinity War earning the biggest opening weekend box office in history, a title Star Wars: The Force Awakens had held until now.

Check out the slideshow to see some above to see more of the congratulatory ads and posters directors have made over the last forty years.

