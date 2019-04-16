Star Wars' Daisy Ridley is having none of your Rey and Kylo Ren romance theories

From Digital Spy

Bad news, Reylo shippers – Daisy Ridley is not here for your theories about the Star Wars pair.

Ever since The Last Jedi – and that beefcake moment – many fans have supported the idea of Rey and Kylo Ren becoming an item.

However, the actress has admitted that while she's heard the theories, she can't really subscribe to them – and she makes a fair point as to why.

"I do know about Reylo," she told Steele Wars. "I don't know how I feel about it, because everyone's talking about the toxic thing of a relationship when it's essentially emotional.

"It's a tricky road. I do feel like, deep down, Kylo thinks what he's doing is right and he doesn't think he's wrong, but he has also killed so many people. So I can't really get behind it, no, in a personal way."

While some fans' hopes are now dashed, Ridley did tease of the next instalment: "Well, maybe there's redemption, who knows? Maybe we explore it in the film."





The details of Episode IX were finally revealed over the weekend at Star Wars Celebration, with an exciting first trailer and the big reveal of the title, which will be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

On top of that, it was confirmed that Emperor Palpatine will be back, despite seemingly dying in Return of the Jedi, and it turns out this was always going to be in the pipeline.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Thursday, December 19 in the UK and Friday, December 20 in the US.

