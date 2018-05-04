Star Wars Day: The best and worst May the 4th tributes

Let’s face it, May the 4th is the weirdest time to be a Star Wars fan.

What started out as a fun geek in-joke has turned into big business, with brands, stars and donkeys jumping on the bantha-wagon to try to trend off the back of George Lucas’ series of independent films.

Some efforts are definitely from the light side of the force, while some are very much from the dark side.

So, while we try to work out why this thing hasn’t evolved into #The4thAwakens, we’ve collected some of the best and worst attempts to use a pun to cash-in on the most culturally resonant blockbusters of all time.

BEST

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018





Fair play Heathrow, this is genius. Never before have we seen so much effort going into an arbitrary day, with genuinely brilliant results.

Our favourite detail? The fact that all flights to Alderaan have been cancelled.

Harsh, but fair.

May the Force of music be with you! Today is also International Tuba Day and we salute the talented tubists in our military bands with a specially arranged version of the Star Wars Theme to showcase a misunderstood instrument. #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/zimOIKFygV — British Army (@BritishArmy) May 4, 2018





It makes sense that the British Army would align themselves to Star Wars Day, the films are called Star WARS, after all.

And we’ve got to respect the fact that they’ve used it not as a recruitment tool, but as a sincere celebration of music.

Shove on your headphones, crank up the volume, and enjoy.

May the 4th be with you! To celebrate #StarWarsDay, Hannah's on hand with her very best #Chewbacca impression… pic.twitter.com/i2NLIHZDwa — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) May 4, 2018





A lot of people have chucked a Chewie sample onto random footage today, which is fine, we’re not going to force choke them for it.

But The Donkey Sanctuary have gone one better – and filmed one of their donkeys doing an actual Chewbacca impression and we think it should replace The Last Jedi in the Star Wars canon.





Speaking of random, we have literally no idea why Luke Evans is standing next to a dude who’s performing a jazzy rendition of the Star Wars theme.

We have even less of an idea why he ends the video winking at the camera and quoting a hashtag, but this lands in the ‘best’ category because it’s so surreal it’s made us question the very nature of existence.

Evans isn’t in any Star Wars films, and has no association with them outside the fact that the hero of Empire Strikes Back and the main protagonist of his life are both named ‘Luke.’ So why has he done this? Answers on a postcard to Yavin 4, please.

Look what we found in @theUL Tower while working on the #ulTallTales exhibition – it's only a mint, first edition, 1970s @starwars pop-up book featuring @HamillHimself and the wonderful Carrie Fisher. Happy #StarWarsDay #MayTheFourth pic.twitter.com/N5t3W09ead — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) May 4, 2018





Now, we know a lot of brands use Star Wars Day as a cynical excuse to promote themselves, but we can’t help but be touched by this one – which gives us a nostalgic look at an old pop-up book, while revealing that Cambridge University has some first editions in its library that we’d actually want to read.

WORST

You know R2-D2 from C-3PO. But do you know how much #YourPension could be? Find out today and #MayThe4thBeWithYou https://t.co/UIAsb1l8EN pic.twitter.com/2cvUqbf9Rj — DWP (@DWP) May 4, 2018





‘You know your R2-D2 from your C3-PO…’