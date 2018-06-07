We need to talk about Star Wars fans.

The current (and endlessly continuing) Last Jedi controversy might seem new, but it’s an example of a trend as timeless as the films themselves.

Sure, it’s the most recent example of the negativity that surrounds and binds this franchise – fan anger over The Last Jedi has led to hate, which has now led to suffering – Kelly Marie Tran has left Instagram, and Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill have taken to twitter to stick up for her.

But Mark Hamill will be used to all this. He was called a bad actor, whiny, and worse when the original trilogy first came out. And George Lucas will be having a wry chuckle over all the petitions to bring him back to the franchise currently scattered across the internet like particles of an exploded planet.

Lucas evolved from hero to villain in the eyes of the fanbase – we wonder how he feels to have cycled back to hero again. He’ll probably be wondering how long the grace period will last.

That’s because Star Wars fans have always hated Star Wars. Unlike other fandoms where the most vocal members of the tribe tend to be the most supportive of their respective passions, Star Wars fans have generally always taken more pleasure from the dark side than the light.

There are major exceptions, obviously. You only need to take a look at #FanArtForRose on twitter to see that. But those lovely fans are frequently out-voiced by the rest, and the sooner Kathleen Kennedy and Disney realise that, the better.

Before Disney completely changes its content plan in the light of Solo’s perceived failures, the company needs to realise that they’ll never, ever make these fans happy. Disney’s creative teams could live longer than a Sarlacc pit’s digestive period and still never get it right in the eyes of a large segment of this fanbase.

These are the people who hated Return Of The Jedi because it had Ewoks in it. They’re the people who despised George Lucas’ special editions, because the director dared to add CGI effects and new scenes to his films.

And those special editions are actually very significant in the history of Star Wars fandom, because they represent a major turning point.

Their release marked the first time fans truly felt they knew better than the maker – becoming the first rumblings of rebellion that would gain strength when the prequel trilogy came out.

Because, of course, they hated those too. They hounded the child star of The Phantom Menace, Jake Lloyd, and caused Lloyd’s successor, Hayden Christensen, to quit acting (like Mark Hamill before them, the prequel stars were both called a whiny, bad actors). They hated Jar Jar Binks so much Lucas was forced to diminish the character’s role in the prequel sequels.

Binks was also a significant turning point in the battle between Star Wars fans and the property they claim to love. To them, the character’s last-minute narrative shift was evidence that their hatred could have an effect. They complained, and changed Star Wars! That means the property belongs to them now, right?

That sense of power flowed through their veins, and went straight to the fingers they use to type abuse on the internet. It’s a power they still wield today. Let’s not forget, they also hounded Daisy Ridley away from Instagram. Rey was too powerful, they whined. The Force Awakens was too similar to A New Hope, they complained.

