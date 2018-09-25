‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Anime Fan Trailer Is an Imaginative Blast From the Past — Watch

Though it sometimes seems there is no end in sight to the “Star Wars” juggernaut, a full on anime remake of “A New Hope” is one adaptation we wouldn’t mind getting stuck in Lucasfilm development purgatory. (Just as long as it eventually got made.) As fans gear up for the premiere of “Star War Resistance,” a new Disney Channel animated series, one particularly avid fan has his own illustrated take on the galaxy far far away. Straight from the mind of animator Dmitry Grozov, you can now revel in the potential of Japanese-dubbed, anime style version of “A New Hope.”

Read More:Rian Johnson’s Next Film Is ‘Knives Out’: Director Returning to ‘Brick’ Mystery Roots Before New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

The trailer features many classic lines and scenes from “A New Hope,” including a gorgeous rendering of the double sunset over Tatooine and a wide-eyed, mouth-agape Princess Leia. The trailer is loyal to the 1970s visual style of the original film, something the latest additions to the franchise always seem to be lacking.

Read More:’Star Wars Resistance’ Trailer: This Is the ‘Force Awakens’ Prequel Series You’ve Been Looking For – Watch

“Star Wars: A New Hope Animotion Trailer” was created by Dmitry Grozov, AKA Ahriman, with assistant animation by Maria Shestakova. It was edited by Georgy Khabarov and Unusual Suspect.

Check it out down below.

Related stories

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars': 5 Plotlines the Final Season Should Resolve

Rian Johnson's Next Film Is 'Knives Out': Director Returning to 'Brick' Mystery Roots Before New 'Star Wars' Trilogy

Kelly Marie Tran Speaks About Online Harassment for the First Time: 'I Started to Believe Them'