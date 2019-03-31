‘Star Wars’ icon Mark Hamill to voice Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’ reboot

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 19: Mark Hamill attends the Knightfall For Your Consideration Event in Los Angeles on March 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Mark Hamill will voice the role of the murderous doll Chucky in a reboot of the cult horror Child’s Play.

The Star Wars icon made the announcement at Wondercon via a short video clip, which he later shared on his Twitter feed.

In the clip, he said: “If you’re wondering who’s going to voice Chucky in the new Child’s Play, you’re looking at him.

“I can’t wait to bring such an iconic character to life and present him in a way you’ve never seen him before.

“Child’s Play this Summer, we’re gonna have some fun and remember: he’s more than just a toy, he’s your best friend.”

"People let me tell you 'bout my best friend…"🎶

The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky 🤪 @MGM_Studios @OrionPictures pic.twitter.com/ExOYuwj9sP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2019





Thought best known as Luke Skywalker the Star Wars franchise, Hamill is no stranger to voice work. His perhaps best known role in this field is as the Joker in Batman: the Animated Series. He has also voiced Hobgoblin and Wolverine as well as playing Colonel Muska in Studio Ghibli’s Laputa: Castle in the Sky, and Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The original Child’s Play, directed by Tom Holland, starred Brad Diourif as serial killer Charles Lee Ray who’s soul possesses a child’s doll. The 1988 film spawned a series of follow-up movies, including Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, Seed of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

Now the remake, which is due for release on 21 June, will see Lars Klevberg in the directors chair. Starring alongside Hamill will be Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, and Brian Tyree Henry from Atlanta and Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.

It is thought the casting decision of Hamill as Chucky could see Child’s Play benefitting from the Star Wars fans opting to watch something they may not usually go for.

