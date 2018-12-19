'Star Wars' legend George Lucas named the richest celebrity in the US

George Lucas is officially the wealthiest celebrity in the US, having notched up a vast fortune of $5.4 billion (around £4.2 billion).

The 74-year-old creator of the Star Wars movies topped Forbes magazine’s third annual ‘richest celebrities’ list, released yesterday.

Most of the writer, producer and director’s vast fortune is attributed to the $4.05 billion deal he struck with Disney in 2012, when he sold his company Lucasfilm to them, ushering in a host of new movies and planned TV shows.

The wealth of the celebs on the list takes in factors like earnings, real estate holdings, artworks owned and shares.

Coming in at number two is Lucas’s sometime filmmaking partner Steven Spielberg, who is worth a reported $3.7 billion, thanks to 50 years in the movies, making hits like the Indiana Jones films, Jaws, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.

Steven Spielberg (Credit: EFE) More

In at number three is broadcaster and media magnate Oprah Winfrey, who’s worth $2.8 billion.

Here’s the list in full:

1. George Lucas – $5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg – $3.7 billion

3. Oprah Winfrey – $2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan – $1.7 billion

5. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter – $900 million

5. Kylie Jenner – $900 million

7. David Copperfield – $875 million

8. Sean “Diddy” Combs – $825 million

9. Tiger Woods – $800 million

9. James Patterson – $800 million

Read more

The best movies of 2018

Biggest box office hits and misses of 2018

All of 2018’s comic-book movies – ranked



