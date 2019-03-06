Star Wars' Mark Hamill says Carrie Fisher would love Ep 9 inclusion

From Digital Spy

Mark Hamill is thrilled that his late friend Carrie Fisher will get a send-off in Star Wars: Episode IX.

Director J.J. Abrams and the team at Lucasfilm will honour her legacy by inserting previously-unseen footage from both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi as a way to include General Leia Organa in the film.

That decision has already received the public backing of Carrie's brother, and now Mark Hamill has weighed in during an interview with the Radio Times.

“Something tells me she’d get a real kick out of the fact she had a hit movie years after she left us,” Hamill said. “That was just her.”

Hamill also shared that it's still very difficult to watch his final scene with her in The Last Jedi, where Luke says goodbye to sister Leia one last time before confronting Kylo Ren.

"When I watch that scene when I say goodbye to her, it takes me out of the movie completely," he admitted.

“I’d like to think nothing would be better than having her here because she was always fun… She could always make me laugh. I was proud that I could make her laugh. That’s really what it’s all about!”

One aspect of Episode IX that Hamill hasn't been thrilled about has apparently been its overall reverence to George Lucas's original trilogy (or lack thereof).

"I just thought, Luke's never going to see his best friend [Han] again [after he was killed off]," he complained. "You look at it in a self-centred way. I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way. I guess I was wrong, because nobody seems to care!"

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released on December 19 in the UK and December 20 in the US. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download.



