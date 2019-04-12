'Star Wars' movies will have a 'hiatus' after episode IX, Disney boss confirms

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Credit: Lucasfilm via AP)

There will be a break in the Star Wars movies after the release of Star Wars: Episode IX later this year, Disney boss Bob Iger has confirmed.

New movies following the current trilogy are currently in development, but it appear that it could be come time before we see them.

“We will take a pause, some time, and reset,” Iger told Bloomberg.

“Because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other Star Wars movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus.”

Indeed, both Rian Johnson, who made Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are working on separate new trilogies.

But in the light of the new TV spin-off plans for Disney+, including Jon Favreau’s bounty hunter series The Mandalorian, and a new series starring Diego Luna as Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, perhaps there is a danger of over-saturation of the galaxy far, far away.

The veteran sci-fi franchise also suffered its first ever flop, with the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story last year, causing some industry observers to conclude that perhaps Disney was moving too fast.

It was said to have lost the studio nearly $77 million.

Star Wars: Episode IX, helmed by J.J. Abrams, is released on December 20, 2019, with Disney+ set to launch on November 12.



