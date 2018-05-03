'Star Wars' shocker: Chewbacca's diva behavior revealed in behind-the-scenes video

Harrison Ford’s Han Solo may have perished at the hands of son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the dashing rogue will once again return to screens this month in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an origin tale starring Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role. Although Solo’s ego is renowned across the galaxy, it turns out that the real prima donna on the set of the latest franchise installment was, in fact, Chewbacca.

Yes, as cast and crew reveal in the video above, the Wookiee was insufferable. “Without a doubt, this is Chewbacca’s best role ever,” director Ron Howard notes. And Chewie is feeling it. “In his eyes, this is his movie,” says Star Wars fixture Warwick Davis (best known as Wicket the Ewok). Or, as Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian) puts it: “Chewie’s a complete diva.”

Chewie relaxing between takes. (Photo: Lucasfilm) More

It is, of course, all in good fun. The video is promoting a charity initiative called #RoarForChange, in which fans can show off their best Wookiee noises on social media for a good cause.

As Howard explains it, Wookiee wannabes can upload their best Chewbacca impressions to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram between today (May 3) and May 25. For each video tagged #RoarForChange (or any like or share of those posts), one dollar will be donated to UNICEF USA to support global nutrition programs.

It’s a worthy charitable endeavor that will let fans become the center of Star Wars attention by channeling the personality of the series’ resident furball, who enjoys comfortably relaxing between takes, reluctantly posing for selfies with admirers, and requires copious grooming.

It takes a lot for a Wookiee to look this good. (Photo: Lucasfilm) More

Meanwhile, the latest estimates for the film’s box-office fortunes are very strong, with Solo tracking better than recent hits Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and is on pace for a $170 million-plus opening Memorial Day weekend. We’ll know soon enough if it lives up to those expectations: Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25.

