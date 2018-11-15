Star Wars TV show might have a Rogue One connection

From Digital Spy

Despite being set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it sounds like upcoming TV show The Mandalorian may connect even further back in the franchise.

That's according to apparently-leaked set photos from the Disney+ TV series, which appear to show Death Troopers alongside the standard Storm Troopers (via MakingStarWars.net).

If you remember, the black-clad Death Troopers appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and this new information suggests a neat link to the Star Wars spin-off movie.

Rogue One is set many years before the events of the TV show, taking place directly before Episode IV: A New Hope.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Narcos' Pedro Pascal is in talks to join the much-anticipated Star Wars series. He may also be joined by Deadpool's Gina Carano.

The Mandalorian will be set between Return of the Jedi and Episode VII: The Force Awakens, following "a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic".

However, it will follow a new Mandalorian character following the popularity of cult Mandalorian characters Boba and Jango Fett.

On top of that, a number of big directors have signed on to helm episodes, including Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ next year.

