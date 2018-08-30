All the Star Wars TV shows and the timeline, explained

From Digital Spy

It's not just on the big screen that Star Wars has made its mark over the decades with several TV shows and specials for fans to enjoy.

There's no sign of it slowing down either with Star Wars Resistance landing in October, a new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2019 and a live-action TV show at some point in the future.

To help you keep track, here's a round-up of every TV outing there has been and ones still to come.

And before you wonder where they are, we know that there are a lot of Lego Star Wars TV outings, from short films to TV shows, but they aren't officially canon, so it'll just be confusing things to include them here.

Star Wars: Droids (1985-86)

Photo credit: ABC More

When is it set? Between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope

In case the title didn't give it away, Star Wars: Droids followed the adventures of beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO as they found themselves with four different sets of masters, fighting gangsters, criminals and Star Wars characters like Boba Fett and IG-88. It ran for 13 episodes and one special that, confusingly, was the prequel to a previous episode.

Star Wars: Ewoks (1985-86)

Photo credit: ABC More

When is it set? Before A New Hope

The prequel series to the two Ewok TV movies (more on those in a bit) followed Wicket and his friends on the forest moon of Endor, featuring most of the Ewoks introduced in Return of the Jedi. It ran for 35 episodes across two seasons, although the second season largely featured episodes that were around 10 minutes long.

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003-05)

Story Continues